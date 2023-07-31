Mother accidentally killed her daughter with a boat Info

A mother accidentally killed her six-year-old daughter when she ran over her with the boat she was driving.

Izvor: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

A group of twelve people enjoying the lake – six adults and six children – didn’t notice when the little girl went into the water to swim and was hit by a boat driven by her mom. The family traveled to the northern part of Lake Pleasant in Arizona, USA on Friday (July 28) – known locally as Paul’s Hideout.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, six adults and six children were present when the tragedy occurred. No one in the group seemed to notice when the child entered the water to swim. The girl’s mom was driving the boat so the father could drive the sideboard pulling the boat, and then she hit her daughter.

According to the police, the six-year-old girl was literally run over by a boat. Her father, who was driving the board, then noticed ‘something in the water’. “He and the mother quickly realized that their daughter was in the water and that the propeller had severed her leg“, the announcement states.

The New York Post reported that the family struggled to find a signal to call for help, so nearby boaters helped load the injured girl into a boat and take her to shore. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately she died. Although the incident is still under investigation, police believe it was a tragedy.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:26 Arrest of a suspect for serious murder in Voždovac Source: RS MUP

Izvor: M.U.P. RS

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

