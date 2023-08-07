Mother and daughter for the first time together in space, everything is ready for launch

LONDON – A mother and a daughter they will travel together in space, for the first time. “Space Oddity,” he would sing David Bowie. I am the 18 year old Anastatia Mayersfrom Antigua but a student of philosophy and physics at the University of Scotland Aberdeen, and his mother Keisha Schahaff. They will leave next Thursday from the US state of New Mexico after winning two tickets on Virgin Galactic’s second commercial flight in a prize draw.

