Mother and Son Found Guilty in the Murder of Military Officer Jancarlo Rivera Lugo

Title: Mother and Son Found Guilty in Murder of Military Officer

Subtitle: Judge rules Ana Napoleoni Medina and Jeromy Pietri guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder

Date: November 14, 2022

In a shocking trial that has gripped the nation, Ana Napoleoni Medina and her son Jeromy Pietri have been found guilty of the murder of military officer Jancarlo Rivera Lugo. The verdict was delivered today by Judge Ángel M. Llavona Folguera of the Ponce Court.

According to reports from Noticentro (Wapa TV), both Napoleoni Medina and Pietri were convicted on several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Weapons Law. The mother and son duo were held responsible for the tragic death of Rivera Lugo, who was fatally shot on a fateful day in the Nueva Vida sector of the El Tuque neighborhood.

The court heard during the investigation that Rivera Lugo was traveling with his fiancée when Napoleoni Medina ordered them to stop, expressing her displeasure at them driving through the area. Acting upon her orders, Pietri pointed an automatic firearm at the couple and later shot the young soldier. Tragically, Rivera Lugo succumbed to his injuries at Damas Hospital, while his fiancée, Cruz Bonilla, sustained injuries.

The motive behind the murder surfaced during the investigation, as it was revealed that Rivera Lugo was not aware that a drug point operated in the El Tuque area, controlling traffic and forbidding certain directions. His unintentional disregard for the point’s instructions led to the fatal encounter.

Rivera Lugo, only 23 years old, had recently relocated to the El Tuque area and had been serving in the military for just two years. He worked diligently as a quartermaster officer in Transportation Unit 204, dedicated to his duty of serving his country.

The sentencing hearing for Napoleoni Medina and Pietri is scheduled for September 6, where the court will determine the appropriate punishment for their heinous crimes.

This gut-wrenching case serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by military personnel both on and off duty. It also underscores the tragic consequences that can arise due to the influence of criminal elements within communities.

As the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated and promising young officer, the court’s verdict brings a semblance of justice to the grieving family and a glimmer of hope for a safer future.

