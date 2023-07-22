**Mother-in-Law of South Korean President Arrested in Court**

In a historic moment for constitutionalism in South Korea, the mother-in-law of President Yoon Seok-yue was arrested in court. Cui Yinshun, 76 years old, was found guilty in the second instance of forging bank deposit balance certificates and received a one-year prison sentence. The court upheld the sentence and immediately arrested Cui Yinshun in the courtroom.

The case revolves around Cui Yinshun’s alleged forging of bank deposit balance certificates in 2013 while purchasing land in Daocun-dong, Seongnam City. She claimed to have 34.9 billion won in the bank, amounting to approximately 195 million yuan. Additionally, she is accused of submitting false deposit documents to retrieve the down payment for the land. This act violated South Korea’s real-name registration law, as she purchased real estate in her partner An’s son-in-law’s name.

In December 2021, Cui Yinshun was initially sentenced to one year in prison, but she was not arrested at the time. Three months later, her son-in-law, Yin Xiyue, won the South Korean general election by the “smallest gap in history” and became the 20th South Korean president.

The District Court of Uijeongbu City stated that the sentencing of the original trial was appropriate and reasonable, leading to the rejection of Cui Yinshun’s appeal. The court reasoned that Cui Yinshun’s actions demonstrated a pursuit of personal gain, using the law, system, and people as tools. Due to the seriousness of the crime and the potential for further offenses or escape, Cui Yinshun was arrested in court.

Cui Yinshun expressed confusion and disbelief after the verdict was announced. She questioned the judge, crying and causing a commotion in court. Ultimately, she was taken away in a court vehicle by court staff.

When asked about the judgment, a senior official from the Office of the Presidential Office of South Korea declined to comment, acknowledging that it falls under the jurisdiction of the judiciary.

Cui Yinshun’s lawyer announced that they will immediately appeal to the South Korean High Court.

This is not the first legal trouble for Cui Yinshun. In a separate case, she was previously sentenced to three years in prison for operating a long-term care hospital without a license and illegally obtaining 2.29 billion won in state subsidies. However, the South Korean High Court overturned the district court’s judgment in January of last year, finding Cui Yinshun innocent.

The problems plaguing the mother-in-law’s family do not end there. Kim, the actual controller of the real estate development company ESI&D, along with others, is being inspected for charges of forging documents and inflating project costs to reduce payment of “development impact fees” to local governments. Kim is the elder brother of South Korea’s first lady, Kim Gun Hee.

Under Korean law, real estate development companies are required to pay a portion of their profits to the government as “development impact fees.” In 2016, the Yangpyeong County Government of Gyeonggi Province collected 1.748 billion won in “development impact fees” based on documents submitted by ESI&D.

ESI&D was originally founded by Cui Yinshun, with Kim Gunhee serving as an internal director. However, both individuals had resigned prior to the development case, leading the police to determine their lack of involvement.

The case has attracted significant attention, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in South Korea’s political and legal systems.

*Editor: Guo Yanyan RF12556*

