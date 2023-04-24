Mothers Edition 2023 of Mercado & Bossa on Saturday, May 6th – MONDO MODA

According to Sebrae, Brazilian crafts generate more than R＄ 100 billion per year, which represents at least 3% of the country’s GDP. This value is generated by more than 8.5 million artisans present in all states of Brazil, in addition to R＄ 20 billion in purchases of industry inputs.

It is in this melting pot of cultures, techniques and purposes that the Mothers 2023 edition of the @mercadoebossa on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9 am to 5 pm, at Vila Verde Campinas (@vilaverdecampinas), Rua Ernesto Ziggiatti, 194 – Bairro das Palmeiras, Campinas – SP. This street is the one on the way back from Gramado towards Rodovia Heitor Penteado.

The event will feature the participation of @foiojorgequefez, @polipolepijamas, @vilaverdecampinas, @h2obeachwear, @shopronari, @pauladifanimodas, @oliviakalil.acessorios, @memorajoias, @doterrabr, @sula_essentials, @marina90noventa, @studio.arkhaios, @alegriaearte, @acairudaeventos and @tocadamangava.

Own and free parking.

About the brand @foiojorgequefez

The biojewelry brand @foiojorgequefez was born in May 2018 by journalist, style editor, costume producer and designer @jorge.marcelo.oliveira.

The pieces are sustainable, produced with reused wood from a joinery that uses classic and contemporary techniques.

After being treated, the pieces are transformed into necklaces, earrings and bracelets combined with Vegan Suede, Rubber Ring O’Ring, Natural Stones, Murano, Crystals, Acrylic Pearls, Abalone, ABS or Acrylic.

The brand also produces decorative necklaces for tables, shelves, cupboards, sideboards, etc.