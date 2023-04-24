Home » Mothers Edition 2023 of Mercado & Bossa on Saturday, May 6th – MONDO MODA
World

Mothers Edition 2023 of Mercado & Bossa on Saturday, May 6th – MONDO MODA

by admin
Mothers Edition 2023 of Mercado & Bossa on Saturday, May 6th – MONDO MODA

According to Sebrae, Brazilian crafts generate more than R＄ 100 billion per year, which represents at least 3% of the country’s GDP. This value is generated by more than 8.5 million artisans present in all states of Brazil, in addition to R＄ 20 billion in purchases of industry inputs.
It is in this melting pot of cultures, techniques and purposes that the Mothers 2023 edition of the @mercadoebossa on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9 am to 5 pm, at Vila Verde Campinas (@vilaverdecampinas), Rua Ernesto Ziggiatti, 194 – Bairro das Palmeiras, Campinas – SP. This street is the one on the way back from Gramado towards Rodovia Heitor Penteado.
The event will feature the participation of @foiojorgequefez, @polipolepijamas, @vilaverdecampinas, @h2obeachwear, @shopronari, @pauladifanimodas, @oliviakalil.acessorios, @memorajoias, @doterrabr, @sula_essentials, @marina90noventa, @studio.arkhaios, @alegriaearte, @acairudaeventos and @tocadamangava.
Own and free parking.

Vila Verde Campinas @ Disclosure

About the brand @foiojorgequefez

The biojewelry brand @foiojorgequefez was born in May 2018 by journalist, style editor, costume producer and designer @jorge.marcelo.oliveira.

2023 It was Jorge Who Made Basics @ Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

The pieces are sustainable, produced with reused wood from a joinery that uses classic and contemporary techniques.

Decoration Necklace Jorge Made It @ MONDO MODA

After being treated, the pieces are transformed into necklaces, earrings and bracelets combined with Vegan Suede, Rubber Ring O’Ring, Natural Stones, Murano, Crystals, Acrylic Pearls, Abalone, ABS or Acrylic.
The brand also produces decorative necklaces for tables, shelves, cupboards, sideboards, etc.
See also  U.S. Railroad Workers: Railway Company Cuts Security Check Time for Benefits and Puts Employees at Risk_News Center_中国网

You may also like

Niko Kovač took the player out 19 minutes...

Sudan, doctors and priests have not left. In...

Japan claims that it will deploy the “Patriot-3”...

L’Isola dei Famosi, Caldonazzo against Cecchi Paone: “He...

“It is the Feast of those who love...

Sega Sound Killers will visit Madrid with their...

Pete Davidson pushed a man at a game...

The evacuation of Italians and Europeans from Sudan

There are nine EU Special Diplomatic Representatives (including...

Ukraine, Washington Post: “The US has convinced Kiev...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy