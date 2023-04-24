Drugs and supplements: where to keep them at home, the mistake you make almost always costs you dearly

If you store medicines in the wrong rooms of the house you are at risk of health, but 90% are wrong

Our homes contain various types of drugs and some are always to be kept with us to avoid being taken aback by ailments. Storing medicines is not a trivial act and in this article we will explain how keep these allies to health in such a way as not to damage their chemical composition and ourselves.

In our house there is a drawer or cabinet where over-the-counter medicines are placed they can be used in case of need. We remind you that in Italy there are drugs for which it is a medical prescription is required and there are free ones that can be requested at the pharmacy when you want. In order not to be caught unprepared by joint pain, headaches, toothache or cold there is a need to have the right medication available at home.

It’s important to have them at home but if you get the wrong room it’s a problem

A bout of diarrhea or a sore throat have their own specific product which is better to have in the drawer. Just because a drug is over the counter doesn’t mean that is a more mundane pharmaceutical chemical and that one should not be careful to keep it. Psychologically we tend to give greater care to the drug for which a prescription is needed as if was more precious or more delicate.

From a chemical and pharmacological point of view there are no differences between the two types of drugs and therefore they must be followed the indications of the experts. About this topic Altroconsumo intervenes that after doing studies and laboratory tests explains to Italians how to keep them. Moira Stefini pharmacist of the health study center and of Other consumption reveals how families are used to keeping their medications in a cupboard or in the kitchen.

Two rooms to avoid: yet they are the ones that almost everyone uses

Il bathroom and kitchen are two very wrong choices for medicines because they are moist and warm. When we take a shower, the bathroom becomes saturated with humidity and heat which are the two enemies of a delicate chemical composition. But then what is the most suitable logo to keep the drugs? The two best rooms they are the living room or the bedroom of adults. These are two fresh, airy rooms away from children. They are environments in which there is no humidity or hot water and therefore they are useful places. Analogous speech applies to supplementsincreasingly used.

Always Altroconsumo explains that there are some drugs that should always be kept at home like the antiseptics, antipyretics and painkillers. Equally important is the first aid kit and the thermometer. To save money, it is better to focus on generic drugs and avoid duplication. Although it may seem trivial, it is important to check cyclically Expiration date. Many assume that the medicines they have at home are long-lasting and do not realize that they have already reached the deadline for consumption.