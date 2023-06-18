Home » MotoGP, Bezzecchi ends warm-up on top ahead of Martin and Bagnaia, bad crash for Marquez
MotoGP, Bezzecchi ends warm-up on top ahead of Martin and Bagnaia, bad crash for Marquez

Marco Bezzecchi finished the warm-up of the German Grand Prix in the lead, seventh round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. On the tortuous Sachsenring track, the rider of the Ducati Mooney VR46 team showed off a decided improvement compared to yesterday (thanks to the double medium tire that helps the rider from Romagna in terms of cornering compared to the soft) going to close the session with a time of 1:20.999.

In second place the winner of yesterday’s Sprint Race, the Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) in 1:21.061 at 62 thousandths, ready to sell dearly even in today’s race, while the world champion is third at 98 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Factory) at 1:21.097. Fourth position for the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) at 134 thousandths, fifth for Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) at 198, while the Japanese is sixth Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) a 224.

MotoGP, results and warm-up standings 2023 German GP: Bezzecchi in the lead, Bagnaia is third

Seventh position for the French Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac) at 237, therefore eighth and ninth the two KTMs of the South African Red Bull team Brad Binder and of the Australian Jack Miller distant, respectively, 303 and 339 thousandths, while completing the top10 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) at 357. He stops in 11th position Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) at 372 thousandths, ahead of Luca Marini (Ducati Mooney VR46) at 390, so it’s 15° Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) at 572 thousandths, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Factory) which, without forcing too much, closes at 588.

18th position for Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) to 986 thousandths, while it is 19th Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) author of one bad fall in turn 7 in the middle of the turn, thrown from his Honda. The Spanish rider went out particularly shaken after having also slammed the helmet on the asphalt. It took Cabroncito several minutes to get back on his feet and go back towards the pits, with a physical and mental situation that puts him at great risk for today’s race. It is, it makes an impression to write it, his sixth fall of this weekend.

