MotoGP, British GP at Silverstone: Bezzecchi fastest in Free Practice 1

MotoGP restarted after the summer break with Free Practice 1 at Silverstone: Bezzecchi’s best time of 2:00.295, 36 thousandths better than Marini and 75 faster than Martin. 4th Zarco to complete the Ducati poker. Morbidelli 7th despite a crash, Bastianini 12th and Bagnaia 14th. 15th Marc Marquez. From today the FP1 times are no longer valid for determining the passage to Q2 of qualifying, for which only the afternoon session scheduled for 4 pm will count

