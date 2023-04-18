Home » MotoGP, Martin: “I’m sorry I destroyed Alex’s GP, it was a strange crash”
World

MotoGP, Martin: “I’m sorry I destroyed Alex’s GP, it was a strange crash”

by admin
MotoGP, Martin: “I’m sorry I destroyed Alex’s GP, it was a strange crash”



The Pramac team rider talked about what happened during the first lap, when he crashed taking Marquez with him into the gravel at Turn 3

Written by GPone – Mon, 17/04/2023 – 17:35

After the third place conquered in the sprint race, George Martin seemed to have all the credentials to get a good result even in the GP of the Americasdespite the health problems that gripped the Madrid-born throughout the weekend, affected by the flu. During the first lap, however, something went wrong and the Pramac team rider found himself in the gravel at Turn 3, dragging the innocent Alex Marquez with himputting an end to the race of both.

“It’s hard to say what exactly happened. It was the first lap, maybe the tire was still too cold. The crash was a bit strange, I’m sorry for Alex because I destroyed his raceMartin said at the end of the Grand Prix.

A fortuitous accident due to a closure of the front of the Ducati #89, triggered by a maneuver by Aleix Espargarò while the 25-year-old was in ninth position:“In the first two corners I was in a safe position and I had a good feeling like on Saturday. Then Aleix went a bit wide in front of me in Turn 2, which is why I had to take another line, but I didn’t as soon as I changed line in Turn 3, I lost the front wheel. It’s a shame because I was feeling very strong.”commented Jorge, whose conditions gradually improved during the Texan weekend.

See also  Medical error and disappearance of newborns: Another scandal at 237

Health-wise I felt much better” he pointed out the Spanish pilotThat regrets the “zero” of the long race. The exact same fate befell Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed while he was leading the race, unable to explain what happened.

“Saturday I crashed twice because of the front. In principle I have a good feeling with the front, but maybe we need a little more stability under braking – commented Martin – When we brake, the front locks up more often. We need to better understand the problem in order to be able to solve it.”





You may also like

Wagner militiamen confess to killing 20 children in...

“A case to be reopened. I wrote every...

Why do we pick our nose | Magazine

Lashawn Thompson, story of the US prisoner who...

Usa, 16-year-old African American rings at the wrong...

Jordan wrote history at the Serbian Open Sports

A father whose 4 children were burned in...

Palermo, from tomorrow traffic stop for 4 days...

“I’ll explain why I won’t wear a bikini...

Daily horoscope for April 18, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy