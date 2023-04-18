MotoGP, Martin: “I’m sorry I destroyed Alex’s GP, it was a strange crash”





The Pramac team rider talked about what happened during the first lap, when he crashed taking Marquez with him into the gravel at Turn 3 Written by GPone – Mon, 17/04/2023 – 17:35

After the third place conquered in the sprint race, George Martin seemed to have all the credentials to get a good result even in the GP of the Americasdespite the health problems that gripped the Madrid-born throughout the weekend, affected by the flu. During the first lap, however, something went wrong and the Pramac team rider found himself in the gravel at Turn 3, dragging the innocent Alex Marquez with himputting an end to the race of both.

“It’s hard to say what exactly happened. It was the first lap, maybe the tire was still too cold. The crash was a bit strange, I’m sorry for Alex because I destroyed his race”Martin said at the end of the Grand Prix.

A fortuitous accident due to a closure of the front of the Ducati #89, triggered by a maneuver by Aleix Espargarò while the 25-year-old was in ninth position:“In the first two corners I was in a safe position and I had a good feeling like on Saturday. Then Aleix went a bit wide in front of me in Turn 2, which is why I had to take another line, but I didn’t as soon as I changed line in Turn 3, I lost the front wheel. It’s a shame because I was feeling very strong.”commented Jorge, whose conditions gradually improved during the Texan weekend.

“Health-wise I felt much better” he pointed out the Spanish pilotThat regrets the “zero” of the long race. The exact same fate befell Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed while he was leading the race, unable to explain what happened.

“Saturday I crashed twice because of the front. In principle I have a good feeling with the front, but maybe we need a little more stability under braking – commented Martin – When we brake, the front locks up more often. We need to better understand the problem in order to be able to solve it.”