MotoGP: Martin wins the Sprint Race at Le Mans

Jorge Martin, riding the Pramac team Ducati, won the Sprint Race of the French Grand Prix. Behind the Spaniard on the podium Brad Binder (KTM) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), in 1’30″705, obtained the pole position of the French Grand Prix of the MotoGp class, on the Le Mans track. Second time for Marc Marquez (Honda). Luca Marini (Ducati) will also start from the front row ).

Jack Miller (Ktm), Jorge Martin (Ducati) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) will start from the second row. In the final stages of Q2, Aleix Espargaro crashed badly and lost control of his Aprilia at turn 1. The Spaniard’s Aprilia was badly damaged, but no consequences for the rider.

