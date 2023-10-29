MotoGP Thailand: Martin triumphs again, Bagnaia 2nd after Binder’s penalty

MOTOGP THAILAND

The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac gives an encore after his success in the Sprint and closes Pecco to -13 in the standings

Jorge Martin also won Thai GP and completed the encore on the Buriram weekend after the triumph in the Sprint Race on Saturday. The Spanish of Ducati Pramac he started from pole and crossed the finish line ahead of everyone at the end of a spectacular duel with the Ktm Brad Binder. After a good comeback he finished in third place Francesco Bagnaia with the Official Ducatithen became second following one penalty for Binder (track limits on the last lap): Pecco remains leader of the MotoGP World Championship with 13 points ahead on Martin with three weekends to go. The fight is more heated than ever.

The race for the title continues and becomes more and more exciting. Martin against Bagnaia, Ducati customers against official Ducati. Everything will be decided in the future Malaysia, Qatar e Valencia, in a final duel that hadn’t been this close and unpredictable for years. The fans’ hope is to witness other spectacular races like that of the Chang International Circuit, won by the poleman after leading for a long time, but in fact decided in the very last laps.

Binder had managed to overtake Martin after a long chase, but the Spaniard showed all his character by forcefully regaining his position and then holding it until the final sprint. The effort is for something else costing the South African another positionwho after crossing the finish line in second place saw a penalty hit his head for having turned green in Turn 4 on the very last lap.

The race was a complete comeback Pecco: the Piedmontese driver didn’t start very well, he remained in a battle for a long time backup positions, but in the end his Desmosedici came out. He found himself in third position thanks also to fall of Alex Marquezbut then he tried to make up for the first two, even risking a double overtaking which would have been legendary, but which did not come to fruition. Second place is still dripping fat: he is still first in the standings and the man to beat, even if defending the position until the checkered flag in Valencia will not be a walk in the park.

Nice climb too Marco Bezzecchiwhich he managed to trace back to fourth place with his Ducati VR46 keeping the Aprilia behind him Aleix Espargarola Yamaha di Fabio Quartararo and the Honda of a fighter Marc Marquez. His teammate, however, finished 8th Luca Marini, collapsed at the end after having battled with the big names for a long time. Closing out the top 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Ducati which next year will belong to Marquez and the winner of Phillip Island, Johann Zarco, with the other Pramac. Eleventh Franco Morbidelli with the other Yamaha.

