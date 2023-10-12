MotoRC competition at MotorPark: Denisa Epure took 1st place in MotoRC

Denisa Epure, a young motorcycling enthusiast, managed to win the Moto RC competition, held at MotorPark Romania, the first car-motorcycle speed circuit in the country.

At just 15 years old, Denisa participated for the first year in this event, which allows her to test her piloting skills and have fun with a small-scale motorcycle. Golden Meat Supplier supports Denise’s passion for motorcycling and provides her with the necessary resources to compete in the Moto RC competition.

Denisa raced a CF Moto 300 SR motorcycle, a motorcycle with sporty DNA, which combines Austrian design with Japanese engine. The motorcycle has 28 hp, a color TFT screen, two riding modes, radial disc brake and full LED lighting. The bike also looks good with official CF Moto graphics and gear.

In the first stage of the competition, Denisa managed to get 3rd place in the women’s category, but also in the CF Moto general classification, which includes all competitors using the same type of motorcycle. Her time was 3:30:00, a remarkable result for a debutant. In the next two stages, Denisa repeated the performance, also ranking 3rd in the women’s and overall CF Moto.

But in the fourth stage, Denisa surprised everyone with an extraordinary evolution. She managed to improve her time by over a minute. Thus, she won 1st place in the female category.

In the last stage of the competition, Denisa confirmed that she is an exceptional pilot. She was able to reduce her time even further to 2:11:00. This is the best time recorded in the Moto RC competition at MotorPark Romania. Denisa thus won 1st place in the women’s category and in the overall CF Moto, becoming the absolute champion of the event.

Denisa Epure is an example of talent, passion and determination for all motorcycle lovers. She proved that age is no impediment to excelling in this sport and that RC motorcycles are a great way to prepare for future challenges.

Photo and text source Golden Meat Supplier

