Motorcycle against van, a Palermo carabiniere dies in Cagliari

Fatal road accident in Cagliari. Roberto Orlando, a 28-year-old carabiniere from Palermo, lost his life. The man was in service with the IX Battalion. The young man was traveling viale Monastir on his Yamaha when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he collided with a Ford Transit van. Because of…

