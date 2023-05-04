Home » Motorcycle against van, a Palermo carabiniere dies in Cagliari
World

Motorcycle against van, a Palermo carabiniere dies in Cagliari

by admin
Motorcycle against van, a Palermo carabiniere dies in Cagliari

by palermolive.it – ​​7 hours ago

Fatal road accident in Cagliari. Roberto Orlando, a 28-year-old carabiniere from Palermo, lost his life. The man was in service with the IX Battalion. The young man was traveling viale Monastir on his Yamaha when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he collided with a Ford Transit van. Because of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Motorcycle against van, a Palermo carabiniere dies in Cagliari appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Sold out the premiere of the documentary "1768 days" on Totò Cuffaro

You may also like

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker for Second Time in...

Announcement of FK Partizan against the forced administration...

Daily horoscope for May 4, 2023 | Magazine...

Near tragedy, the bridge over the Sila-Mare collapses:...

Tumors, the success of immunotherapy lies in intestinal...

9 dead, 7 injured in school shooting in...

Average exchange rate of the euro May 4,...

New York bans gas stoves and heating from...

road closed to traffic shortly before

Massacre of Russians in Kherson, an ambulance was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy