Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – FASHION WORLD

Arrived in Brazil Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. With 5G technology, the new iconic flip features a compact design, boasting a combination of a glass structure with a matte finish or vegan leather on the back. Available in two colors: Black and the Pantone® Color of the Year 2023.1 Viva Magenta.
When closed, the device folds, with the top and bottom edges perfectly aligned, with zero gap, making it the thinnest foldable smartphone on the market. It also has a 3.6” OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, the largest external screen available in category 2.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra @ disclosure

With this, the user will be able to access everything that matters, without having to open the phone thanks to unique features such as:

  • Dashboards: Functionality that helps you prioritize what’s most important. Swiping left or right for easy access to games, Google News, weather, contacts, Spotify and view notifications. Additionally, an apps panel gives access to main apps, such as Google Maps or Google Wallet, from the external screen.
  • Customization: You can choose from a variety of animations, live wallpapers and a range of unique Motorola watch styles. Choose the one you prefer and leave the panels on the external screen with your face.
  • Games: You can choose from several Motorola and Game Snacks games that run smoothly on the external screen, without having to open the phone.
  • Spotify Dedicated Panel: Spotify listeners can control playback from the external screen. Without opening the device, you are able to access your playlists, play or pause the music, or even switch to a personalized recommendation.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra @ disclosure

With Flex View technology and a versatile camera system, users will be able to use the new motorola razr 40 ultra from multiple angles to interact, capture and create content in a variety of ways, both in photos. One of the great new features of Flex View technology is the Photo Booth mode, which takes four photos in sequence without the need for a timer. When the pose is ready for the click, just show your palm to the camera, and it works on both the external and internal screens.
The external screen also allows you to use the main camera for selfies or previews of your poses before capture, make video calls, in addition to being able to keep your hands free, folding the device and finding the ideal view for the perfect selfie.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra @ disclosure

In addition, it offers an even better multidimensional audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos® technology and the new Spatial Sound by Moto that makes the sound more immersive, and has artificial intelligence resources.
The battery in the razr 40 ultra is designed to last all day3. The box includes the ultra-fast 30W TurboPower charger4, and is also compatible with wireless charging technology5. It also has a protective film for the main screen (already applied to the smartphone) and a transparent acrylic cover that protects without hiding the beauty of the product.
MSRP: R＄7,999

