Berlusconi, the City Council of Monza requests the naming of the Brianteo stadium

After the death of the president of Monza Silvio Berlusconi, in addition to the many messages of remembrance and condolences towards his family, there are many initiatives that are being devised to remember the former Prime Minister. One above all stands out in these hours and it is the motion presented to the Municipality of Monza for the naming of the Brianteo Stadium (current U-Power Stadium) after Silvio Berlusconi. By virtue of the death of Silvio Berlusconi “Senator of the City of Monza, former Prime Minister, President and first supporter of AC Monza (…) under whose leadership AC Monza achieved the historic record of reaching the top flight football and to guarantee their stay also in the following season with six days in advance – it reads – The City Council engages the Executive and the Mayorto adopt in the City Council the resolution concerning the request, to be sent to the competent bodies in accordance with current legislation, for the naming of the Brianteo Stadium after President Silvio Berlusconi”.