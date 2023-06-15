Emerson Plata after separating from Nelson Velásquez

The accordion player Emerson Plata reported through his social networks that he separated from the vallenato singer Nelson Velásquez, after several years of musical duo.

The accordion player announced that he is making himself available of other singers to make a musical couple.

“I want to inform public opinion that as of the date I declare myself free and available to undertake any music project inside and outside Colombia”, he expressed in the video published on his Instagram account.

Emerson Plata and Nelson Velásquez made musical history for more than 20 years. His hits include ‘Cuando te vías’, ‘Sing with me’ and ‘You’ll be surprised’.

“As long as God keeps me alive and allows me to, Emerson Plata’s notes will continue to contribute their grain of sand to enrich our beloved folklore”, pointed out the interpreter of the instrument.