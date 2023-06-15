Home » a driver broke down during the trip, took the bus to the sidewalk and injured several people
by admin
At least nine people were injured this Thursday after a collective crash against a magazine kiosk and a van in the Buenos Aires town of Lanús.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Avenida San Martin at 1900, where the driver of a busFor reasons that must be established, he lost control of the vehicle and after changing lanes he went up part of the path.

Police sources told telam that the driver would have lost compensation. As can be seen in a video from the municipality, the bus collided with the bus stop, a newspaper stand, a streetlight and ended up hitting a Renault Kangoo utility vehicle that was parked on the sidewalk.

As result of the incident There were nine injured, including the driver, who is in intensive care at the Evita de Lanús hospital in serious condition. Civil Defense personnel, Volunteer Firefighters from Lanús Oeste and Same worked at the site.

In addition to caring for the victims, Tránsito and the local Citizen Protection Department worked together since the impact knocked down a light pole and left the traffic light in the place out of operation.

Avenida San Martin was cut between Coronel D’elía while the corresponding expertise ordered by the Justice was carried out.

Fatal accident in Mendoza

* This text was originally published by The Andes. It is reproduced here with permission.

