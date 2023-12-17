MOTORWAYS An innovative tool on the A4 to improve checks on exceptional transport and heavy vehicles – Companies

Digital and technology are cornerstones of the modernization of motorway infrastructure. On the Milan-Bergamo section of the A4, at the control point dedicated to Exceptional Transport and Heavy Vehicles at the Milan East barrier, Autostrade per l’Italia will use a new verification tool: laser with 3D scanning and static weighing system which will identify the mass and volume of the media. An experiment designed and led by Autostrade per l’Italia and implemented by Movyon, the Group’s center of excellence for research and innovation and leader in Intelligent Transport Systems services.

Around 6,000 exceptional transports and over 2 million heavy vehicles pass through the Milan East Barrier towards Turin every year. The 2nd Milan section management of Autostrade per l’Italia has chosen, in agreement with the Traffic Police, to install in this area a static vehicle weighing system equipped with laser scanners which detect the overall mass and the individual axles , as well as carrying out a dimensional scan on the shape of heavy vehicles in transit.

The system immediately returns the data and allows the Traffic Police to intercept and sanction any vehicles that do not comply with the Highway Code. This tool allows the optimization of verification procedures and the intervention of traffic police teams and patrols, thus reducing crossing times, further implementing the safety systems of travelers and lorry drivers.

Share this: Facebook

X

