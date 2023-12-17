Why you should bring your dog to work

During the Corona period, many people bought a dog because they had more time for a pet while working from home. And that now has consequences for companies. “After the pandemic, we had a tripling of contacts, especially from companies, including many global corporations,” says Markus Beyer, chairman of the Office Dog Association. In his opinion, the labor shortage is also leading to a rethink among companies. “HR departments have noticed that allowing people to bring their own dog can be helpful for employee retention and recruiting.”

