mourinho made chaos at the roma fejnord game | Sport

The Portuguese shoved his victory on the opponent’s nose!

Source: @footitalia1/twitter

There is still talk about the victory of Roma against Feyenoord at the packed Olympic Stadium, for a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League. “Wolf” coach Jose Mourinho wildly celebrated as his team first won overtime with a goal by Paul Dybala in the 89th minute, and then convincingly won 4:1, thus winning a doubleheader against Bayer Leverkusen for the final.

Nevertheless, Mourinho wouldn’t be Mourinho if he didn’t “salt” the opponent and show that he follows everything and doesn’t forget anything.

Immediately after the match, on his way to the dressing room, he ran past Feyenoord coach Arne Slot (44), who in the announcement of the match openly said that he prefers to watch other teams, not Roma. “I prefer to watch Manchester City or Napoli instead of Roma, I’ll tell you that very honestly”.

Mourinho, of course, read that statement and teased the Dutchman:

“Respect! Go watch Napoli! Watch Napoli now!“.

Despite all the trophies he has won, the Portuguese is really hungry for them as the years go by, and this season he can win another Euro Cup with Roma, after “taking” the Conference League last year. At the same time, his team is fourth in Serie A and takes the place that leads to the Champions League next season.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said before their match with Roma: “I prefer to watch Man City or Napoli (over Roma), I’m very honest on that.” After Roma beat Feyenoord last night, Mourinho followed Slot through the stadium, shouting “Respect! Go to watch Napoli! Watch Napoli…pic.twitter.com/OTNVkfd5nC — Italian Football News (@footitalia1)April 21, 2023

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!