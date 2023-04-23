Home » Playoffs in the NHL – The Devils return to victory with Akira Schmid – Sport
Playoffs in the NHL – The Devils return to victory with Akira Schmid – Sport

by admin
Playoffs in the NHL – The Devils return to victory with Akira Schmid – Sport
Playoffs in the NHL – With Akira Schmid, the Devils return to victory – Sport – SRF


In the NHL playoff round of 16, the Swiss guarded the Devils’ goal for the first time – with success.

More than once in the heart of the action

Akira Schmid.

The New Jersey Devils conceded 10 goals in the first two playoff games against the New York Rangers and lost both duels 1:5. For the 3rd game at Madison Square Garden, coach Lindy Ruff ordered Swiss goalie Akira Schmid between the posts for the hapless Vitek Vanecek. It turned out to be the right move.

The man from Bern saved 35 of 36 shots and laid the foundation for the narrow 2-1 win after extra time. Up front were the guarantors of success Jack Hughes (31st), who equalized Chris Kreider’s 0:1 (24th), and defender Dougie Hamilton, who scored the victory after 11:36 minutes in extra time. Captain Nico Hischier also had his stick in the game with his first assist in this year’s playoffs.

This also included Timo Meier (19:24 minutes ice time) and Jonas Siegenthaler, who had returned to the line-up. The man from Zurich, who had to watch the second game from the stands, stood the second longest on the ice for the Devils, who were able to shorten the series to 1:2.

The other Swiss:

  • The Winnipeg Jets lost Las Vegas in the 3rd duel at home 4:5 aet after the team from Nino Niederreiter came back from a 1:4 deficit. The Swiss had started the race to catch up with his 2:4 in the 43rd minute. The Jets, like the Devils, are 2-1 behind in the series.
  • could shine less Denis Malgin. The Swiss only got 7:37 minutes of ice time in his Colorado Avalanche’s 6-4 win at the Seattle Kraken and didn’t have a scorer point. Nathan MacKinnon was the match winner for the defending champion with a double.

SRF two, Sportlive, April 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m.;


