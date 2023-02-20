Original title: Multiple pilots in the United States spotted a large white balloon east of Hawaii

(Observer Network News) According to Fox News Channel 3 (Fox3 Now) in the United States, a number of commercial flights reported through the “Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System” (ACARS) in Honolulu (Honolulu), the capital of the state of Hawaii in the United States. A large white balloon was found about 500 miles (805 kilometers) to the east. It is estimated that the altitude of the balloon is between 40,000 and 50,000 feet (approximately 12,192 to 15,240 meters).

Reports said multiple pilots had sighted the object.

A balloon was found east of Honolulu, source: fox news

A photo circulating online showed a pilot holding a note in the cockpit that read: “Report of large white balloon near 2639N15021W (latitude and longitude). Estimated (altitude) between FL400 and FL500. Exact altitude unknown. If you see an object, please inform ATC.”

The pilot holds a balloon information note, source:Fox News

Fox News reported that it was not yet clear where the object belonged, nor was its level of risk known.

Recently, the “balloon incident” has continued to ferment, causing concern. On February 17, the World Meteorological Organization stated that weather balloons are an important part of the global observation system and the basis for weather forecasting and climate monitoring.

The World Meteorological Organization points out that weather balloons have been an important part of the global observing network for decades because they are the main source of ground-based data. They provide valuable real-time input to computer forecast models, local data to meteorologists to forecast weather, forecast storms, climate monitoring for research, and data to better understand weather and climate processes. Computer forecast models using weather balloon data are used by all forecasters worldwide.

According to the United Nations website, the World Meteorological Organization stated that the valuable information obtained by weather balloons provided support for the Global Observing System, which was one of the most ambitious and successful examples of international cooperation in the past 60 years.