by palermolive.it – ​​57 seconds ago

The municipal swimming pool of Palermo will soon have a makeover. As already anticipated in recent months, the Viale del Fante facility will undergo renovation work in the summer given the numerous critical issues experienced over time.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Piscina Comunale, work in viale del Fante is underway in the summer: here is the program that appeared 57 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».