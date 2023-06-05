Home » Murder Giulia Tramontano, the defender of Impagnatiello renounces the mandate after the visit to prison. What happened?
Murder Giulia Tramontano, the defender of Impagnatiello renounces the mandate after the visit to prison. What happened?

Murder Giulia Tramontano, the defender of Impagnatiello renounces the mandate after the visit to prison. What happened?

Sebastiano Sartori, the defender of Alessandro Impagnetiello, the thirty-year-old barman who has murdered his comrade Giulia Tramontanoseven months pregnant, he resigned his mandate. In the early afternoon of today, the lawyer filed the waiver with the Milan prosecutor’s office. “She was a matter between me and my client” cut short the lawyer, without adding any comments. A surprise gesture, after this morning Sartori met his client in the San Vittore prison and stopped to answer questions from journalists.

In particular, Sartori reiterated that Impagnatiello “said he did everything by himself”. One of the things that investigators need to ascertain is the possible presence of a accomplice which may have helped him hide the body. “He rules it out” the lawyer cut short. While regarding the murder weapon, or rather the knife used to kill Giulia, underlined that the barman “didn’t throw it away. He specifically said where he is ”. Finally, the defender underlined: “It is to evaluate the psychological sphere. I think the walls saw it too. He is increasingly lucid and has become aware ”added the lawyer answering“ of course ”to the question if he had a thought for Giulia.

Impagnatiello, locked up in the fifth radius of San Vittore, shares a cell with another person. According to reports from those who have seen him, he appears “calm”. The barman though is watched by officers of the penitentiary police because after the confession of the crime and the arrest he had spoken of the possibility of committing suicide as the only means of repentance.

