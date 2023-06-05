Ons Jabeur safe, Casper Ruud in pain

The round of 16 of the 2023 edition of Roland-Garros continued on Monday June 5, notably seeing the Tunisian Ons Jabeur join the quarter-finals.

Ons Jabeur celebrates her victory against the American Bernarda Pera at Roland-Garros, June 5, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The Tunisian, 7e world player, dominated the American Bernarda Pera (36e) to go to the next round. In just over an hour of play, the Tunisian sidelined her rival: 6-3, 6-1. Finalist of Wimbledon and the US Open last year, Ons Jabeur, 28, is still chasing his first Major. She had never passed the round of 16 until now Porte d’Auteuil. In the next round, she will face the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (14e).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Ons Jabeur carries the hopes of Tunisia and an entire continent

Beatriz Haddad Maia’s marathon

Beatriz Haddad Maia after her victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo at Roland Garros in Paris, June 5, 2023 JEAN-FRANCOIS BADIAS / AP

The Brazilian, 14e world, snatched his qualification for the rest of the tournament in 3 three hours fifty-one minutes, the third longest match of the Open era at Roland-Garros. The 27-year-old had to wait for her fourth match point to overcome Spaniard Sara Sorribes (132e): 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-5. Beatriz Haddad Maia had never exceeded 2 beforee Tour Porte d’Auteuil, nor in any other Grand Slam tournament. She also becomes the first Brazilian to reach the quarter-finals of a Major since 1968.

Casper Ruud, three “very, very difficult” sets

Casper Ruud during his match against Nicolas Jarry at Roland Garros, June 5, 2023. AURELIEN MORISSARD / AP

The 4e world, finalist last year, fought three sets and 3:20 to overcome the Chilean Nicolas Jarry (35e) : 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5. “It was three very, very difficult sets…admitted the 24-year-old Norwegian after his victory. How long would it have been if we had gone to the fifth set? » Casper Ruud, who also played in the final of the US Open in 2022, will try to find the last four in Paris on Wednesday by facing the Danish prodigy Holger Rune (6e) or the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (23e).

Read also: Roland-Garros 2023, live: Holger Rune wins the first set against Francisco Cerundolo