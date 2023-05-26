Music for Africa Day! – From Mauritius…

This Thursday, May 25, 2023, the African Union (AU) celebrates Africa Day. This day marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which later became the AU in 2002. Mauritius is a member of theUA since 1968 and is fully part of the African continent.

Long live Africa!

On this Africa Day, I wish to highlight the common bond that unites us all, whether we are from the continent, the islands or the diaspora. And what better than music to do it? There is something universal and timeless about music, which crosses all geographical and linguistic borders. Moreover, the slave trade meant that the rhythms of African music were carried to the four corners of the planet.

Sega rhythms

A few months ago, I was deeply moved listening to the title Yoga by Nigerian star Asake. I felt shivers throughout my body hearing the language of my native island, Mauritian Creole, and the rhythms of Sega, our national music, in Asake’s song. An enormous pride, an indescribable feeling! This language and these rhythms which have long been underestimated in their own country, finally had not only continental, but international musical recognition!

All this was just listening to the single Yoga. Then, I felt the urgent need to go discover the clip of the song on Youtube. What to say? It was once again an explosion of emotions… Seeing the colorful colors of the express cars again, the shimmering landscapes of Dakar and once again feeling the unique energy of Senegal. I was moved to tears watching the clip of the talented Asake:

Great music that celebrates Africa!

Was it the Senegalese in me who was crying? The Mauritian? The African? I do not know. I just know that this song has the gift of bringing together, uniting and celebrating Africa. Whether one is from Nigeria, Kenya or the Seychelles, one cannot remain insensitive to it. The mixing of sounds, languages ​​and energies means that Yoga is both ancestral, contemporary, but above all pan-African.

Pride

How to explain such a connection? Such transcendence? This is undoubtedly the common heritage that all of us Africans carry within us. A legacy of infinite wealth of which we must be proud!

Impossible to conclude this post without saluting the memory of the Mauritian segatier Michel Legris. He is the author of the magnificent séga Mo Captain, which was covered by the Australian-Mauritian Jason Heerah and which was in turn sampled by Asake. Long live music and long live Africa!

The great Michel Legris author of Mo Capitaine.