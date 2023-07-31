Home » Musk changes Twitter to “X” and also angers the residents of San Francisco
World

Musk changes Twitter to “X” and also angers the residents of San Francisco

by admin
Musk changes Twitter to “X” and also angers the residents of San Francisco

NEW YORK – Just hours after replacing cellphones around the world the blue bird of Twitter with a very black X – the 24th letter of the alphabet, the true obsession of the billionaire Elon Muskformer patron of Tesla and Space X to the point of having named his son after him – on Friday an immense luminous X also appeared at 1355 Market Street, in the heart of San Francisco, on the roof of the once-led company headquarters by Jack Dorsey, acquired by the South African-born businessman in October for 44 billion dollars.

See also  The magic of the image: the combination of technology and creativity in photographic training.

You may also like

Who is Hariz Nurkić, the father of Jusuf...

The Battle for the National Electoral Council: Over...

Edita Aradinović’s relationship with a colleague | Entertainment

Rising Temperatures in the Western United States Result...

The anti-mafia hero Peppino Impastato lives again in...

Palermo, Russian hackers attack the Amat website

“Stories of Women Samurai”: the Japanese heroines.

Ukrainians use missiles from North Korea Info

Promoting Agricultural Development: African Countries Strengthen Cooperation with...

«The pearl of the mission and the future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy