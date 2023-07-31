Musk changes Twitter to “X” and also angers the residents of San Francisco

NEW YORK – Just hours after replacing cellphones around the world the blue bird of Twitter with a very black X – the 24th letter of the alphabet, the true obsession of the billionaire Elon Muskformer patron of Tesla and Space X to the point of having named his son after him – on Friday an immense luminous X also appeared at 1355 Market Street, in the heart of San Francisco, on the roof of the once-led company headquarters by Jack Dorsey, acquired by the South African-born businessman in October for 44 billion dollars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

