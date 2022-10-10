Home World Musk mentions Lu Xiuyan of Taiwan Special Administrative Region: for the benefit of my sovereignty | Tesla Musk
[Epoch Times, October 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Huang Yuyan, Taiwan Taichung reported) Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently pointed out that “Taiwan should be turned into a special administrative region of China” in response to cross-strait issues, sparking discussions. Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan responded to the media and emphasized that it is immoral for Musk to harm the sovereignty of our country for his personal business interests.

Lu Xiuyan presided over the city government’s National Day flag-raising ceremony on the morning of the 10th, then went to Dajia to participate in the establishment of Li Wenjie’s campaign headquarters, and then rushed back to the city to participate in the establishment of the joint competition in the southeast district of Li Zhong.

In the afternoon, Lu Xiuyan went to Keelung for the KMT Keelung mayor candidate Xie Guoliang platform. Will Jiang Wanan’s platform be arranged in the future? Lu said that a meeting with Jiang Wanan was also arranged, and he would report to you later.

In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times (FT) recently, the CEO of Tesla, a major American electric car manufacturer, mentioned that the conflict between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is inevitable and how to solve the cross-strait problem. He believes that what can make Taiwan more acceptable is to establish a ” Special Administrative Region”, which sparked debate.

Regarding Tesla CEO Musk’s “Taiwan Special Administrative Region” statement, many people in the blue camp believe that the Kuomintang group defends the Republic of China and adheres to the system of freedom, democracy and the rule of law. Lu Xiuyan responded that Musk is for his personal business interests. It is immoral to come to harm the sovereignty of our country.

Responsible editor: Xiao Pei

