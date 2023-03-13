by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Paola Caruso returns to “Verissimo” to talk about the health problems of her son Michele born following an injection given in Egypt, in Sharm el-Sheikh. The 4-year-old boy still can’t walk and, most likely,…

