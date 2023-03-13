Home Sports Two victories for eventing rider Siegl
Two victories for eventing rider Siegl

Eventing rider Lea Siegl recorded two victories on Sunday at the start of the season at the four-star tournament in Montelibretti, Italy, north of Rome. With her Olympic horse Fighting Line, the 24-year-old won the individual Nations Cup, with Van Helsing P she also won the four-star test. The Upper Austrian collected valuable points for the Olympic qualification.

With her teammates Harald Ambros, Roland Pulsinger and Robin Erkinger, the Olympic 15. from Tokyo in fourth place in the team classification. The Austrian team can get a ticket to Paris both via the Nations Cup and at the European Championships in France in August.

