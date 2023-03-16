by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

He attempted to kill his estranged wife with several stab wounds. It happened in Palermo in Altarello’s home. The two spouses had separated at Christmas. The woman returned home yesterday morning…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, in hospital with knife wounds: “My husband wanted to kill me”. He is wanted appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it ».