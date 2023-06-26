Nanhua Fourth Primary School Radio Station_Performance_Magnifying Glass_Burning

Original Title: Nanhua Fourth Primary School Broadcasting Station

On Children’s Day, when I arrived at school, I saw balloons all over the classroom, and each classmate had a big bag of snacks on their desks, which was really a surprise. In the first class, we watched the school’s live broadcast while eating delicious snacks in the classroom. The content of the live broadcast is to present awards to students who have performed outstandingly this semester. Four students from our class, Yan Yixin, Liu Jiaxin, Lu Rui, and Ni Yichen, won the awards, which brought us a second surprise.

In the second class, the students began to perform; some were live performances, and some were pre-recorded videos for playback. The piano piece “Defend the Yellow River” I played at home, I recorded a video in advance and played it in class. To my surprise, Mr. Feng introduced this song to the students in detail, letting everyone know that it is a famous patriotic song in China, which made me very proud. When Liu Shijun performed “Moonlight in the Lotus Pond”, she wore a light green gauze skirt and danced like a fairy to the melodious music, sometimes bending over and sometimes spinning, which was extremely beautiful. Teacher Feng took a lot of photos and videos for us and sent them to our parents, which also brought a lot of surprises and happiness to the parents.

Ren Yixuan, Class 2 (10) of Nanhua No. 4 Primary School

Instructor Feng Furong

Into the world of fairy tales

On June 1 this year, I went to school as usual. As soon as I walked to the door of the class, it seemed to have entered the world of fairy tales. The classroom is decorated with colorful balloons, my favorite SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick are drawn on the blackboard, and the table is full of exquisite gift bags with many small snacks inside. I thought I didn’t wake up and went to the wrong place. Make sure that “Class Two (10)” is correct. “Today is Children’s Day!” I suddenly understood that it was a gift of love from teachers and parents.

We didn’t have class that day. Teacher Feng took us to take a lot of beautiful photos on campus and held a talent show in the class. The students in our class are really Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The schoolmaster Sun Fangyou showed the Rubik’s Cube back to its place. This is the first time I have seen an apple-shaped Rubik’s Cube. My deskmate, Yan Yixin, is a beautiful girl with many talents. She usually dances very gracefully. I didn’t expect that the guzheng she played was also very beautiful. It’s really a beautiful fairy tale world. Everyone is very happy.

Liu Jiaxin, Class 2 (10) of Nanhua No. 4 Primary School

Instructor Feng Furong

The “Little Flame” of Science

One day last week, the temperature was very high, the teacher walked into the classroom and said mysteriously: “Today, let’s do an experiment, look at the magnifying glass in my hand and this piece of paper, who can make this piece of paper burn without using other materials? “I guessed it should be a magnifying glass, but I didn’t know how to operate it. Seeing the curious eyes of the students, the teacher took the paper to the place where the sun shines, and held a magnifying glass to the paper in full sunlight. We found a very bright light spot. After a while, the paper actually burned , The students, including me, all exclaimed “Wow”. The teacher said: “Do you want to know why? Please go back and look up the information, and come back to reveal the answer to the students in the next class.”

After returning home, my “natural” answer library – the physics teacher’s father told me that because the magnifying glass is a convex lens, under the hot sunlight, the high temperature of the focus will make the paper burn. At night, I had a dream, the small flame burning under the magnifying glass was getting bigger and bigger…

Xu Mingjun, Class 2 (4), Nanhua No. 4 Primary School

Instructor Cao Qingzi Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

