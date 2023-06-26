Home » What I expect from Luisa González – breaking latest news
by admin
Cesar Augusto Correa

1.- Upon assuming the Presidency, González will find himself with a General State Budget without funds for investment, with scarce resources for current spending and, according to neoliberal economists, with a deficit of some USD 2,500 million. In what remains of 2023, the new president will not be able to do public work.

2.- The president will also receive a General State Budget prepared by Lasso, approved by himself, in accordance with his ideology, that is, without items to carry out enough public work. It will be necessary to have a majority in the National Assembly to proceed with the reform of that PGE and, furthermore, to unlock the billions of dollars that we have in Switzerland.

3.- In the best of cases, the president will have resources for investment as of May 2024.

4.- Considering all of the above, in any case, I believe that she will be inexcusably obliged to carry out the following works for the province of Loja:

4.1. Provide the Loja Municipality with the funds to contract the studies for the construction of the tunnels on the Loja-Catamayo Airport road;

4.2. Paving the Ambocas-El Cisne interprovincial highway, for which 20 million dollars are needed;

4.3. Asphalt the interprovincial highway Urdaneta (Saraguro)-28 de Mayo, Yacuambi (Zamora);

4.4. Asphalting the La Ceiba-Paletillas-Bolaspamba-Mangahurco-Cazaderos highway;

4.5. Asphalt the Amaluza-Jimbura highway;

4.6. Contract the studies to build the Zamora-Guayzimi-Cordillera del Cóndor highway;

4.7. Begin international efforts to obtain authorizations (from Peru) and financing for the construction of the Ceibal-Chocán, Salto del Tigre, Chambellán, Gramales and Sahínos dams, in accordance with the studies and specifications delivered by the Yugoslav consultants.

In her speech about Loja, Luisa González must address these points first and then all the others she deems appropriate.

