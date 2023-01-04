It was almost one meeting. Virtual but full of hugs and true nostalgia. It is the one triggered by the happy birthday post dedicated by Naomi Campbell to Christy Turlington (“Turly”) on Instagram. A very delicate black and white close-up: Naomi’s lips brushing Christy’s. A tender message that cancels in a flash old rivalries, if there ever were any, from those golden times that transformed models into superpaid divas. A metamorphosis marked by two words: top model. “Happy birthday to my best friend, first roommate, chosen family for 36 years…” says Naomi.

But there’s another reason why Campbell, as a single mom, feels she has her “Turly” to thank. Because she works as a testimonial (and not only) for the @everymomcounts organization which assists women who arrive alone and without economic means for motherhood.

The post quickly went viral and received a little heart from all the supermodels of the 90s: from Carla Bruni to Claudia Schiffer. But Bianca Balti also appreciated. The reason is that Turlington has been championing the cause of single mothers for years. Poor women without the support of a family who still face childbirth because they want that child more than anything else.

«