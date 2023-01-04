Home World Naomi Campbell kisses Christine Turlington: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful person in the world”
World

Naomi Campbell kisses Christine Turlington: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful person in the world”

by admin
Naomi Campbell kisses Christine Turlington: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful person in the world”

It was almost one meeting. Virtual but full of hugs and true nostalgia. It is the one triggered by the happy birthday post dedicated by Naomi Campbell to Christy Turlington (“Turly”) on Instagram. A very delicate black and white close-up: Naomi’s lips brushing Christy’s. A tender message that cancels in a flash old rivalries, if there ever were any, from those golden times that transformed models into superpaid divas. A metamorphosis marked by two words: top model. “Happy birthday to my best friend, first roommate, chosen family for 36 years…” says Naomi.

But there’s another reason why Campbell, as a single mom, feels she has her “Turly” to thank. Because she works as a testimonial (and not only) for the @everymomcounts organization which assists women who arrive alone and without economic means for motherhood.

The post quickly went viral and received a little heart from all the supermodels of the 90s: from Carla Bruni to Claudia Schiffer. But Bianca Balti also appreciated. The reason is that Turlington has been championing the cause of single mothers for years. Poor women without the support of a family who still face childbirth because they want that child more than anything else.

«

See also  Jiu'an Medical: In principle, the company's antigen detection products can detect Omicron mutant strains_ 东方财网

You may also like

The increase in the demand for inter-provincial travel...

Cozzolino on the Qatar case: “I am not...

Pope: Benedict XVI a great catechist with insight,...

The first non-binary religious of the Anglican Church:...

Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message was questioned as...

U.S. and Australian experts: There is no scientific...

Moscow freezes the Italian government: “You are not...

Down 76 meters from the cliff with the...

Japan encourages families to move out of Tokyo...

The Russian frigate sets sail for the Mediterranean:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy