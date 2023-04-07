Napoli is ready to return to the field. After Maradona’s hard knockout against Milan there is a great desire to react. You can perceive it in the words of Luciano Spalletti, who defines himself as the last samurai, feeling practically the only one who doesn’t take the championship victory for granted. Feet on the ground and a lot of work, that’s Napoli’s secret this year. An attitude that has not been seen against Milan but to put on on the field tomorrow in Lecce. The Azzurri will be engaged at the Via del Mare against Baroni’s team, kick-off at 19:00.

WITHOUT DARE – An absence (heavy) and a recovery. This is what emerges from the last training session and Spalletti’s call-ups. Osimhen can’t make it, the hope is to find him again at San Siro against Milan for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, in the first leg. Five days to recover from the injury, in the meantime the Nigerian center forward is staying at home. Unlike Oliverathat after low back pain he just returned to the group today and left with the team towards Puglia.

SO IN THE FIELD – Spalletti has announced that there will be some line-up changes with respect to Napoli-Milan on Sunday. Some clues lead to at least one change per role: Meret confirmed between the posts, defense at 4 with of Lorenzo e Mario Rui on the wings, while the central players represent an unknown factor. There may be a rest shift for Kim (He brought a calf problem with him, plus he returned from a considerable journey in the last stop of the national teams). In its place it paws John Jesus, fresh from renovation. Defensive couple to be understood, even if Rahman it has the air of being able to be the fixed point. Subdued against Milan and in general both Anguissa and Zielinski in the last period. The Pole could start on the bench for the benefit of Ndombeleslightly favored on Diamond. Lobotka, on the other hand, seems irreplaceable. In the offensive trident Kvaratskhelia represents a certainty on the left-handed out. Stay alive, as always the Lozano/Politano ballot, with the Mexican who could have a chance from 1′. Outside Osimhen, therefore, which will be replaced by one between Simeone e Raspadori. The latter is ready and represents a temptationit will be the doubt that Spalletti will carry himself to the end.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Merit; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Mario Rui; Anxiety, Lobotka, Ndombele; Lozano, Osimhen, Quartz. All. Spalletti.