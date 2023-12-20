Napoli: Osimhen furious after the defeat in the Italian Cup ko, complains to the Azzurri bench

Images from Mediaset have circulated on social media showing the striker highly disappointed after the end of the match against Frosinone.

The Italian Cup match ended with disappointed fans and an angry Victor Osimhen with the collapse of Napoli, beaten 4-0 at Maradona by Frosinone.

Viral images and now on social media: at the end of the match, you can see in images from Mediaset, Osimhen approaching the blue bench in a bad mood, complaining loudly, evidently about Napoli’s black evening.

Then Osimhen, he is still in the images, returns to the pitch and exchanges shirts with a Frosinone player, congratulating him on the victory.

