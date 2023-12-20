Home » Napoli: Osimhen furious after the defeat in the Italian Cup ko, complains to the Azzurri bench
World

Napoli: Osimhen furious after the defeat in the Italian Cup ko, complains to the Azzurri bench

by admin
Napoli: Osimhen furious after the defeat in the Italian Cup ko, complains to the Azzurri bench

Napoli: Osimhen furious after the defeat in the Italian Cup ko, complains to the Azzurri bench

Images from Mediaset have circulated on social media showing the striker highly disappointed after the end of the match against Frosinone.

The Italian Cup match ended with disappointed fans and an angry Victor Osimhen with the collapse of Napoli, beaten 4-0 at Maradona by Frosinone.

Viral images and now on social media: at the end of the match, you can see in images from Mediaset, Osimhen approaching the blue bench in a bad mood, complaining loudly, evidently about Napoli’s black evening.

Then Osimhen, he is still in the images, returns to the pitch and exchanges shirts with a Frosinone player, congratulating him on the victory.

See also  The servant of the Israeli defense minister was arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

You may also like

Opposition protest in Belgrade | Info

War between Israel and Hamas live: fighting in...

Come and visit us today in our Christmas...

Palermo, thugs throw firecrackers inside the tram: the...

What is the caganer, the popular (and eschatological)...

Current enters 2024 flooding Logroño with culture

BLUE SUNSET – Mondo Japan

“Guiteras” disconnects from the system before Christmas

Noura Erakat on the collective trauma of Israel’s...

The PIME Library enters the Project for Ecclesiastical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy