PRIESTLY GOLDEN WEDDINGS

Pbro. LEONIDAS ORTIZ LOSADA

We receive with great joy and pleasure the Apostolic Blessing recently imparted by His Holiness Pope FRANCIS, to whom we have been enlightened in Colombia and outside it, with the meditations on the Word of God that the Father carries out daily. LEONIDAS ORTIZ LOSADA. These meditations have been compiled in the 6 volumes of his work: REFLECTIONS FOR DIFFICULT TIMES” and in his valuable pastoral work as a writer, in his latest work: “MARY IN THE LITURGICAL YEAR”, he reaffirms his conviction of seeing the Virgin Mary. as “the inseparable companion of this pilgrimage of faith.”

In his priestly career, Father Leonidas has held positions as Deputy Secretary General of the Latin American Episcopal Council (CELAM).

With all appreciation we also celebrate the

PRIESTLY GOLDEN WEDDING OF Fr. LEONIDAS ORTIZ L.

We extend our congratulations to him, his family and friends and generally faithful of the Diocese of Garzón and Pitalito – Huila, his hometown.

