Probably the best player of Serie A this season, Hvič Kvaracheli once again delighted in the championship match.

Napoli is a force in Italian football, and Hviča Kvarackeli is one of the best players in European football right now. How dominant the young player from Georgia is in Serie A is given by a detail from his Napoli’s match against Atalanta (2:0), in the 26th round of the championship. Hviča scored the first goal in this match, and at the moment of the shot he was surrounded by eight players of the team from Bergamo.

The situation that once existed, when he was at the height of his power, regularly happens to Diego Armando Maradona, was repeated tonight at the stadium that bears his name. Kvaracheli, or Kvaradon as the fans call him, attracted the attention of all the players of the opposing team and in addition managed to score a goal assisted by Viktor Osimen. Check out his shot:

We remind you that Napoli is currently the convincing first-placed team in Serie A inafter 26 rounds played, they have as many as 18 points more than Inter which is the second-placed team of the Italian championship.

By all accounts, the tandem of Kvaracheli – Osimen will succeed in what has been waiting in Naples since the time of Diego Armando Maradona, they will succeed in bringing the title to the south of Italy!

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

