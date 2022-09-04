Home World NASA: new attempt to launch the Artemis 1 moon rocket perhaps later this month
NASA: new attempt to launch the Artemis 1 moon rocket perhaps later this month

NASA: new attempt to launch the Artemis 1 moon rocket perhaps later this month

Canceled the second attempt to launch the Space Launch System lunar rocket of the Artemis 1 mission into space, it will be necessary to wait at least the end of September for the next contdown. The previous launch attempt of the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also stopped by hydrogen leaks, although they were smaller.

After the final setback, the mission leaders decided to transport the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system upgrades. Some of the work and testing can be done on the pad before the rocket is moved. In any case, according to officials, it will take several weeks of work. With two launches canceled within a few days, the rocket is now on the ground until the end of September or October. NASA will work on a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.

