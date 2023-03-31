Nataša Bekvalac delighted her followers with her slender figure, even though she had been complaining about her extra weight for weeks.

Source: Kurir TV

Since the New Year, singer Nataša Bekvalac has decided to change her lifestyle and take care of herself and her health more than ever.

Recently, she decided to give up cigarettes forever, and she complained to her followers about the extra weight she had put on. Many wrote to her that she was only exaggerating and that she really looked phenomenal, but the singer still decided to go to the gym and take care of her diet. She bragged about her first training session, and now she’s naked!

Bekvalčeva shared shots from a professional photo shoot on her Instagram, and her appearance delighted everyone. The “Barbie of Novi Sad” was wearing only a black bodysuit that perfectly followed and emphasized her figure, while she was posing in front of the lens.

“There’s no excess here”, “Well, you’re a jerk”, “Who wants to lose weight?”, “Goddess”, are just some of the comments.

Check it out:

00:09 Nataša Bekvalac Source: instagram/bekvaltseva Source: instagram/bekvaltseva

And here she is in a bikini:

(WORLD)