Home World Nataša Bekvalac replaced cigarettes with the gym | Entertainment
World

Nataša Bekvalac replaced cigarettes with the gym | Entertainment

by admin
Nataša Bekvalac replaced cigarettes with the gym | Entertainment

Nataša Bekvalac delighted her followers with her slender figure, even though she had been complaining about her extra weight for weeks.

Source: Kurir TV

Since the New Year, singer Nataša Bekvalac has decided to change her lifestyle and take care of herself and her health more than ever.

Recently, she decided to give up cigarettes forever, and she complained to her followers about the extra weight she had put on. Many wrote to her that she was only exaggerating and that she really looked phenomenal, but the singer still decided to go to the gym and take care of her diet. She bragged about her first training session, and now she’s naked!

Bekvalčeva shared shots from a professional photo shoot on her Instagram, and her appearance delighted everyone. The “Barbie of Novi Sad” was wearing only a black bodysuit that perfectly followed and emphasized her figure, while she was posing in front of the lens.

“There’s no excess here”, “Well, you’re a jerk”, “Who wants to lose weight?”, “Goddess”, are just some of the comments.

Check it out:

Source: instagram/bekvaltseva

And here she is in a bikini:

(WORLD)

You may also like

The motorcycle accident and permanent disability: millionaire compensation

Australia limits greenhouse gas emissions for the first...

UEFA ridiculously fined PSV for the attack on...

Turkish parliament approves Finland’s NATO membership | Political...

Dora Piarulli returns home: the court of Lucca...

Donald Trump indicted in the case of former...

F1, Australian GP 2023: live coverage of free...

UK joins CPTPP, Taiwan is next?

The Pope improves, the celebrants are ready for...

USA, two Blackhawk helicopters crash during training

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy