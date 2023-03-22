Home World Nataša Bekvalac went to the gym | Entertainment
Nataša Bekvalac went to the gym | Entertainment

Nataša Bekvalac went to the gym | Entertainment

Nataša Bekvalac decided to look better by summer.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

Many wrote to her that she was only exaggerating and that she really looked phenomenal, but the singer still decided to work on herself. Nataša officially quit and decided to go to the gym, as well as take care of her diet. She immediately boasted about her first training session and emphasized that she plans to be more beautiful than ever by the summer.

Nataša took a picture in front of the mirror in the gym and showed that she was ready to start. She soon took a photo of her meal and added the description: “God, everything looks like I’m going to have an accident again.”

Source: Instagram/bekvalceva/printscreen

Look at Nata in a bikini:

