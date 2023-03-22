.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Greens want to try to strengthen social cohesion in Germany with so-called “participation councils” and other projects. “Many of us are united by the concern that this cohesion is eroding more and more and has recently come under increasing pressure,” says a decision that the parliamentary group made on the first day of its retreat in Weimar on Tuesday evening, and about which the Newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday editions) report.

The parliamentary group wants to stop this development, among other things, with a series of projects that run under the keyword “participation”. These include a planned democracy promotion law and a reform of the General Equal Treatment Act, the scope of which is to be expanded. “If, for example, a surname alone reduces the chances of finding an apartment or an apprenticeship, then it’s unfair,” it says. The parliamentary group is also committed to civil society participation councils that should “advise and help shape”. The committees are intended to actively promote the participation of “everyone living here”. The paper also highlights the cohesion between town and country and between East and West. The MEPs advocate regional budgets and simpler funding structures to give regions more say and design options. Municipalities want to relieve them of old debts and improve the financial situation of old municipal housing cooperatives in East Germany. “The diversity of our country is a strength and cohesion is crucial for modernizing and fighting crises,” said Britta Haßelmann, co-chair of the Funke newspapers. “It is the task of politics to strengthen cohesion and to make cooperation active and attractive.” Democracy is based on cohesion, she said. “That’s why we in the government want to support the work of people and institutions that work to protect and strengthen our democracy against hatred, hate speech and extremism with a democracy promotion law.” The Participation Act should strengthen the participation of all people living here, regardless of person, biography and origin. “Important decisions should not be made about people, but with and by them,” said the group leader. The parliamentary group also referred to its plans for modern citizenship law and simpler naturalizations. “Anyone who lives with us permanently should also be able to have a say and help shape it,” said Hasselmann.

