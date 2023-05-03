Nataša Šavija scared after being beaten | Entertainment

Nataša Šavija spoke to the media after Stefan Karić was detained for 48 hours.

The starlet, who also stated that her cheekbone was broken, said after the operation that she felt “as if a train had run over her”, and now she spoke again from the hospital. She now learned about the tragedy that happened at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar, where a fourteen-year-old boy killed eight children and a man who worked as a security guard at the school.

“It’s very difficult for me because of the massacre that happened. I found out about it today after the operation, so I wouldn’t talk too much about myself because of the tragedy, which is much bigger. My condolences to the families, I’m so sorry“.

Nataša also commented on the fact that Stefan Karić surrendered to the police today, where he will be detained for 48 hours – “I’m relieved. It’ll be easier for me when he gets a restraining order or something“, she said, then revealed whether she felt fear because of her first meeting with Stefan.

“Well, I’m worried, but we will not meet anywhere but in the courtroom. I’ve experienced all that and generally I don’t care”.

