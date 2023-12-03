NATO: We have to prepare for bad news from Ukraine | AlMomento.net

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns that Ukraine’s position on the frontline could worsen if the West does not increase arms supplies. Stoltenberg expressed concern over the critical situation faced by the Kyiv regime and emphasized the need to support Ukraine in both bad and good times. He also stated that the adoption of complex operational decisions should be left to the Ukrainians and their military leaders.

In a failed counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that his fighters were unable to make significant progress and attributed part of the failure to the lack of necessary weapons from allies. Despite the setback, Zelensky expressed confidence in their actions and emphasized the need to continue striving for desired results.

However, Zelensky also expressed concern that the conflict in Ukraine could be overshadowed by the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, potentially jeopardizing the flow of military aid to Kyiv. This highlights the urgency for the West to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in order to support them in their struggle on the frontline.

