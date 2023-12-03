Four dead and one seriously injured after stabbing and fire in New York

Tragic Stabbing and Fire in Far Rockaway, Queens Leaves Four Dead

In a devastating incident early Sunday morning, a stabbing and fire in Far Rockaway, Queens, resulted in the death of four people, including two children, and left one individual critically injured, the New York Police Department reported.

The incident began when police received a 911 call at approximately 5:10 a.m. from a “young woman” who stated that her cousin was killing her family members, according to New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

Upon arriving at the scene, police encountered a man leaving the residential building with luggage. The man then proceeded to attack the officers with a kitchen knife, stabbing one in the neck and chest area and hitting the other in the head. In response, one of the officers discharged his weapon, resulting in the death of the attacker. Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Tragically, an 11-year-old girl was found lying in front of the home and later succumbed to her injuries. Inside the house, three other fatalities were discovered: a 12-year-old male, a 44-year-old woman, and a man in his 30s. Additionally, a 61-year-old woman is currently in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The suspect, identified as a 38-year-old Bronx resident with a history of domestic violence, is believed to have been visiting family members at the time of the incident. While the investigation is ongoing, police suspect that the incident is family-related.

Far Rockaway, located in the southernmost part of Queens, is a close-knit community that has been left in shock and mourning as a result of this tragic event. The person who called 911 is currently being interviewed by the police.

The extent of the devastation caused by this incident is immeasurable, and our thoughts go out to all those affected by this senseless tragedy.

Share this: Facebook

X

