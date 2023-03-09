He Dreambeach 2023 announces about twenty artists who will join the lineup in this ninth edition of the festival. Among the new names are Hedex, I Hate Models, Natos y Waor, Andrés Campo, Acraze o Daria Kolosova. The Dreambeach will take place from August 9 to 13 in Villaricos-Palomares, Almeria.

Dreambeach will once again bring together leading names on the international electronic scene, also leaving room for urban sounds and hip hop. The duo Natos & Waor They will take the Dreambeach stage as one of the most solid rap proposals on the national circuit. The most mainstream genre is present in these confirmations with the North American creator of hits like “Do It To It”, Acraze. Like the low sound of Hedexwhich will arrive directly from Cambridge to make the public at Dreambeach dance.

I Hate Models y Daria Kolosova They will bring to the festival the underground techno proposal that has made them succeed on the international scene. In addition, they add to line up national names but that have great international projection, for example Andres Campo, Brian Cross, Dub Elements, Pacheco or the extremeño Raúl.

Some names that stand out in the new additions are Dimitri Said, Justus, King Of Rollers o Oto. The festival also gives voice to hard with names like Radical Redemption or the national hardstyle, whose greatest exponent is Vicente One More Time. Other groups like Alterminds, Violence, Inma B, JZIK o Parkineos also join the 9th anniversary.

Dreambeach will redeploy its live show at the festival site with simultaneous programming on its major stages: EDM, Mainstream, Hardstyle, Techno and Drum and Bass. The poster for the ninth edition will not only bet on established international artists, but will also leave space for the national and local scene. Subscriptions are available at the festival website.