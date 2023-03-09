Home World Natos y Waor, Acraze and more news for Dreambeach
World

Natos y Waor, Acraze and more news for Dreambeach

by admin
Natos y Waor, Acraze and more news for Dreambeach

He Dreambeach 2023 announces about twenty artists who will join the lineup in this ninth edition of the festival. Among the new names are Hedex, I Hate Models, Natos y Waor, Andrés Campo, Acraze o Daria Kolosova. The Dreambeach will take place from August 9 to 13 in Villaricos-Palomares, Almeria.

Dreambeach will once again bring together leading names on the international electronic scene, also leaving room for urban sounds and hip hop. The duo Natos & Waor They will take the Dreambeach stage as one of the most solid rap proposals on the national circuit. The most mainstream genre is present in these confirmations with the North American creator of hits like “Do It To It”, Acraze. Like the low sound of Hedexwhich will arrive directly from Cambridge to make the public at Dreambeach dance.

I Hate Models y Daria Kolosova They will bring to the festival the underground techno proposal that has made them succeed on the international scene. In addition, they add to line up national names but that have great international projection, for example Andres Campo, Brian Cross, Dub Elements, Pacheco or the extremeño Raúl.

Some names that stand out in the new additions are Dimitri Said, Justus, King Of Rollers o Oto. The festival also gives voice to hard with names like Radical Redemption or the national hardstyle, whose greatest exponent is Vicente One More Time. Other groups like Alterminds, Violence, Inma B, JZIK o Parkineos also join the 9th anniversary.

Dreambeach will redeploy its live show at the festival site with simultaneous programming on its major stages: EDM, Mainstream, Hardstyle, Techno and Drum and Bass. The poster for the ninth edition will not only bet on established international artists, but will also leave space for the national and local scene. Subscriptions are available at the festival website.

See also  US primaries, we change: Biden downgrades Iowa to scare his rivals

You may also like

plays Llorente, left chosen El Shaarawy

AISP – INTERNATIONAL DEPARTMENT — AGAINST NETANIAHU AND...

Depeche Mode hang on platforms “My Cosmos Is...

The 65-year-old man in the United States asked...

Protests in Israel are like never before

Green economy, EU green light for new state...

The United Kingdom will also introduce paid visas...

Visa and payment to enter Great Britain: the...

Nicaragua’s John Paul II University closed, Caritas to...

Earthquake in Perugia today, felt in Central Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy