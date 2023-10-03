Natuzzi’s launches for 2024 – MONDO MODA

Natuzzi presents the 2024 launches in a week of immersion in the Comfortness and Traveler Collection concept.

Natuzzi Italia materializes its commitment to harmony in the combination of aesthetics and functionality, thinking of well-being as a guideline for new luxury, in pieces designed by big names in global design, such as Studio Bonanni, Massimo Iosa Ghini and Mauro Lipparini.

Natuzzi Edition 2024 @ disclosure

Natuzzi Editions expresses a fusion of cultures, ethnicities and traditions in a collection that celebrates the meeting of design with refined craftsmanship in pieces developed by the Natuzzi Design Center team.

With exhibitions at the Natuzzi Itallia – Shopping Cidade Jardim and Natuzzi Editions – D&D Shopping units – the brands’ sofas, armchairs and beds are an invitation to relax as a moment to experience total comfort in diverse and complementary materials and styles.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

