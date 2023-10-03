Home » Natuzzi’s launches for 2024 – MONDO MODA
Natuzzi’s launches for 2024 – MONDO MODA

Natuzzi presents the 2024 launches in a week of immersion in the Comfortness and Traveler Collection concept.
Natuzzi Italia materializes its commitment to harmony in the combination of aesthetics and functionality, thinking of well-being as a guideline for new luxury, in pieces designed by big names in global design, such as Studio Bonanni, Massimo Iosa Ghini and Mauro Lipparini.

Natuzzi Editions expresses a fusion of cultures, ethnicities and traditions in a collection that celebrates the meeting of design with refined craftsmanship in pieces developed by the Natuzzi Design Center team.
With exhibitions at the Natuzzi Itallia – Shopping Cidade Jardim and Natuzzi Editions – D&D Shopping units – the brands’ sofas, armchairs and beds are an invitation to relax as a moment to experience total comfort in diverse and complementary materials and styles.

