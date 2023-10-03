Mammography, why don’t Italian women take the life-saving test for the early diagnosis of breast cancer? – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella

In the South they are almost one in two. Among the reasons, in addition to waiting times and the lack of invitation, also anxiety, fear of the report, embarrassment, according to research by the Veronesi Foundation. One in eight women will get sick. Pittarosso Pink Parade returns on October 8th

In Italy, new diagnoses of breast cancer are increasing (55,700 in 2022), even among younger girls, and breast cancer remains the most widespread oncological disease among women and the one that causes the most victims. There is a test, free in Italy and effective, the mammography, which allows you to detect the presence of a possible neoplasm right from the beginning, when it is small in size and can be definitively cured, when even a minimally invasive surgical procedure may suffice.

Yet many Italians do not take the opportunity, as also indicated by the latest data revealed by a survey by the Veronesi Foundation: in the last 5 years, 11 percent of 55-65 year olds and 19 percent of 45-54 year olds (in the South the 45%) did not have any mammogram. Why? Anxiety, fear of the outcome and discomfort with the exam weigh more than other reasons, in addition to the waiting times and the lack of invitation – replies Paolo Veronesi, president of the Umberto Veronesi ETS Foundation, who announces the results of the research on the occasion of the month of October, dedicated worldwide to raising awareness of breast cancer -. Despite the much progress made and many efforts, knowledge about this neoplasm, the risk factors and screening opportunities still appears to be very poor. With alarming data among the youngest.

One in eight women will become ill in their lifetime

The risk of developing breast cancer increases with age: the probability rises from 2.4 percent up to 49 years of age (when in practice 1 in 40 women get sick) to 5.5 percent between 50 and 69 years (1 woman in 20), and then starts to fall again to 4.7 percent between 70 and 84 years (1 woman in 25). The incidence curve grows exponentially until menopause (around age 50-55) and then slows to a plateau after menopause, before starting to rise again after age 60.

Statistics indicate that one in eight women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime – recalls Veronesi –. 80 percent of patients are over 50 years old, but the incidence in 40-year-olds is growing. The chances of recovery, if diagnosed early, are close to 90 percent. This is why it is essential that all women, more or less young, take care of their health, are informed and follow those healthy rules that can be of great help in keeping the disease away. And, a fundamental first step, do a mammogram.

The pink walk in support of research

With the aim of prevention and information, the Veronesi Foundation returns on Sunday 8 October with the tenth edition of the PittaRosso Pink Parade, the 5 kilometer walk in support of the Veronesi Foundation’s scientific research on typically female tumors (breast, uterus and ovary), which it will be held on Sunday 8 October in Milan (and information will be spread throughout Italy: it is possible to register on the website www.pittarossopinkparade.it).

Free mammography and personalized screening

Mammography every two years is recommended and free only for certain age groups: in Italy for women between 50 and 69 years of age, although some Regions have extended the tests on an experimental basis to the 45-74 year age group. Several studies have shown that mammography is not useful in younger women, also considering the risk of false positives and exposure to small doses of radiation. While everyone agrees on its capabilities as a means of early diagnosis and in reducing mortality, there are those who fear the potential disadvantages linked to over-diagnosis, or to the discovery of tumor forms which without the examination would not have been discovered during the course of the diagnosis. life never manifested (not very aggressive, which does not cause the death of the person), to false negatives or radiation (today very minimal) as side effects.

But the pros outweigh the cons, so much so that this exam is used all over the world. If the mammography highlights a doubtful or suspicious image for a neoplasm, the woman is asked to carry out further diagnostic tests and, in a small number of cases, a sample of a small part of tissue (biopsy). In more recent years, the concept of personalized screening has become increasingly established based on the risk level of each individual woman, which can vary (both for the test chosen and for the frequency of checks) based on various characteristics, for example the density of the breast – explains Veronesi –. Precisely to improve our ability to discover a neoplasm when it is in its infancy and the chances of definitive recovery are higher, the Foundation supports the PINK (Prevention, Imaging, Network and Knowledge) study, which investigates the best forms of diagnostics for breast cancer (mammography, ultrasound, tomosynthesis or a combination thereof) customizing them based on the characteristics and risk profile of each woman.

Because many don’t do mammography screening

Why do a certain number of women not participate in mammography screening? Why do they give up a health opportunity? Fondazione Veronesi, which has always been committed to the prevention of female cancers, promoted a survey, conducted by AstraRicerche in July 2023, on a sample of one thousand women between 18 and 65 years old, interviewed on their prevention habits and their degree of knowledge of breast cancer.

Here is a summary of the most relevant results: more than the lack of time and the difficult personal organization that make the difference are rather the discomfort with the exam, the distrust and distrust, the inefficiencies (long waiting times, lack of invitation), the emotional aspects (fear of the outcome). Among the women affected by age group, 15 percent of 45-55 year olds and 10 percent of 55-65 year olds are unaware of screening; 42 percent and 35 percent have never participated; 24 percent do not know what the screening programs include and who they are for; 17.5 percent don’t know how to do breast self-examination (a quarter of twenty-year-olds, 12 percent of over-55s); 38 percent have a medium-low or extremely low level of knowledge about breast cancer, including risk factors. And it is especially the younger ones who have confused ideas.

For almost 1 in 2 women, checks were interrupted due to the pandemic

In the last 5 years, 36 percent of the interviewees have never had a breast examination, 37.5 percent have never had a mammogram; obviously the data varies with age. Even considering only women over 45, there remain 11 percent of 55-65 year olds and 19 percent of 45-5 4 year olds who have not undergone any mammogram (in the South they are 45 percent); 24 percent and 25 percent had no breast visit, as did 38 percent of 35-44 year olds.

Almost 90 percent joined programs and initiatives of the National Health Service, 15 percent did so privately, paying the costs themselves, and 19 percent through personal or family insurance coverage. Due to the Covid pandemic, 45 percent of women say they have stopped having check-ups completely (9.3 percent) or have skipped some (35.4 percent). A high figure especially in the Center and South (only 47% continued as before) and in the 45-54 age group. Even after the emergency, many did not resume.

