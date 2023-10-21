Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Ibiza: Highlights from the IV Ibiza Wellness Weekend

The IV Ibiza Wellness Weekend showcased the true potential of the island as a wellness paradise, contrary to its popular image as a party destination. From October 13 to 15, attendees had the opportunity to participate in various activities and events that focused on wellness, fitness, and mindfulness. The event took place at locations such as the Salinas Natural Park, Torre de sa Sal Rossa, Baluarte de Santa Lucía, Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel, and the Museum of Contemporary Art of Ibiza.

Talented individuals like coach Cesc Escolà, Masterchef winner Martha Verona, Ballet Fit founder Gloria Morales, and local experts such as chef Omar Malpartida and yoga instructor Elsa Aguirre, were among the participants. The event aimed to contribute to the work of the Elena Torres Association and was made possible with the help of the Fomento initiative of Tourism of the Island of Ibiza, Consell d’Eivissa’s financing, and the support of Ibiza City Council, Hotel Aguas de Ibiza, Baleària Ferrys, and Born Living Yoga.

The three-day event began with a guided tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Ibiza and a tasting of local products. The next day, participants engaged in outdoor activities such as kayaking, paddle surfing, trekking, and cycling in the Salinas Natural Park. In the afternoon, fitness and dance sessions took place at the Bastion of Saint Lucia led by coach Cesc Escolà and BalletFit creator Gloria Morales.

The final day featured wellness masterclasses led by Elsa Yoga and Pilar Zúñiga, focusing on yoga, meditation, pilates, and fitness. Mindfulness expert Antonio Sanz presented on conflict resolution and provided tools for managing emotions. The event concluded with a cooking show by Masterchef winner Marta Verona and chef Omar Malpartida, who demonstrated the preparation of Peruvian delicacies and provided nutritional advice.

The IV Ibiza Wellness Weekend offered participants the opportunity to enjoy a holistic wellness experience, combining physical activities, mindfulness, and culinary delights. The picturesque locations of Ibiza further added to the vibrant energy and beauty of the event.