Home » Nayib Bukele: Controversial President of El Salvador Seeks Re-election Amidst Strong Support
World

Nayib Bukele: Controversial President of El Salvador Seeks Re-election Amidst Strong Support

by admin
Nayib Bukele: Controversial President of El Salvador Seeks Re-election Amidst Strong Support

Title: Controversial President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, Considering Re-Election

Date: [Current Date]

This July 24 marks the birthday of Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador who has become one of the most controversial figures in recent times due to his implementation of various measures and his decision to run for re-election.

In June, Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas, took to social media to announce that the president had registered as a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for February 3, 2024. A nationwide survey conducted by international consulting firm TResearch revealed that an astonishing 90% of Salvadorans would support Bukele if he decides to pursue re-election.

According to the survey, 90.1% of respondents expressed their intention to vote for the current president, while only 9.2% said they would not. These results highlight Bukele’s overwhelming popularity among a substantial majority of his compatriots.

Nayib Bukele was born on July 24, 1981, in San Salvador. His parents are Olga Ortez de Bukele and Armando Bukele Kattán, a prominent figure in Salvadoran business and politics, as stated on the official website of the presidency of El Salvador.

Bukele is married to Gabriela Rodríguez de Bukele, whom he tied the knot with in December 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter, Layla, on August 15, 2019.

Although Bukele initially pursued a law degree at the Central American University, he dropped out to establish his first company. He briefly owned Yamaha Motors El Salvador before embarking on a political career.

His political journey began as the mayor of Nuevo Cuscatlán in May 2012, and he later assumed the role of mayor of the capital city, San Salvador, in 2015. Initially associated with the Farabundo Martí Liberation Front, Bukele was expelled from the party in 2017. Subsequently, he joined the center-right party Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional and successfully won the 2019 presidential election.

See also  Sampdoria: Sabiri booed and replaced, but Stankovic silences the fans

Although the exact details of Bukele’s fortune remain uncertain, estimated figures suggest his net worth is around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Additionally, an article published by Bloomberg in April 2022 stated that Bukele’s total assets, as declared in the Affidavit of Assets on the Transparency Portal of the Presidency of the Republic of El Salvador, amounted to $2,548,967, making him the third richest president in Latin America.

Bukele’s income primarily stems from his personal businesses. The transparency portal of the government of El Salvador reports that as of November 8, 2021, the president receives a monthly salary of $3,467.43, supplemented by $1,714.29 for representation expenses, bringing the total to $5,181.72.

With his controversial measures and undeniable popularity, Nayib Bukele’s potential re-election bid is poised to be a significant political event in El Salvador’s future.

You may also like

The citizens of Odessa clean up the debris...

Brit attacked Djokovic – why were you silent?...

Disagreements and No Consensus: G20 Energy Meeting in...

There is a lot at stake in the...

“Immediate meeting with the top management of Enel”

Island of Rhodes, the fire is out of...

Udinese Market | Okoye moves away from the...

Record High: Female Employment Rate Reaches 53.2% in...

New ATM fee and commission system in 2023...

Title: “Russian Bombardment Attacks on Ukrainian Cities: Death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy