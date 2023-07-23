Nayib Bukele: Controversial President of El Salvador Seeks Re-election Amidst Strong Support

Title: Controversial President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, Considering Re-Election

Date: [Current Date]

This July 24 marks the birthday of Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador who has become one of the most controversial figures in recent times due to his implementation of various measures and his decision to run for re-election.

In June, Bukele’s party, Nuevas Ideas, took to social media to announce that the president had registered as a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for February 3, 2024. A nationwide survey conducted by international consulting firm TResearch revealed that an astonishing 90% of Salvadorans would support Bukele if he decides to pursue re-election.

According to the survey, 90.1% of respondents expressed their intention to vote for the current president, while only 9.2% said they would not. These results highlight Bukele’s overwhelming popularity among a substantial majority of his compatriots.

Nayib Bukele was born on July 24, 1981, in San Salvador. His parents are Olga Ortez de Bukele and Armando Bukele Kattán, a prominent figure in Salvadoran business and politics, as stated on the official website of the presidency of El Salvador.

Bukele is married to Gabriela Rodríguez de Bukele, whom he tied the knot with in December 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter, Layla, on August 15, 2019.

Although Bukele initially pursued a law degree at the Central American University, he dropped out to establish his first company. He briefly owned Yamaha Motors El Salvador before embarking on a political career.

His political journey began as the mayor of Nuevo Cuscatlán in May 2012, and he later assumed the role of mayor of the capital city, San Salvador, in 2015. Initially associated with the Farabundo Martí Liberation Front, Bukele was expelled from the party in 2017. Subsequently, he joined the center-right party Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional and successfully won the 2019 presidential election.

Although the exact details of Bukele’s fortune remain uncertain, estimated figures suggest his net worth is around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Additionally, an article published by Bloomberg in April 2022 stated that Bukele’s total assets, as declared in the Affidavit of Assets on the Transparency Portal of the Presidency of the Republic of El Salvador, amounted to $2,548,967, making him the third richest president in Latin America.

Bukele’s income primarily stems from his personal businesses. The transparency portal of the government of El Salvador reports that as of November 8, 2021, the president receives a monthly salary of $3,467.43, supplemented by $1,714.29 for representation expenses, bringing the total to $5,181.72.

With his controversial measures and undeniable popularity, Nayib Bukele’s potential re-election bid is poised to be a significant political event in El Salvador’s future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

